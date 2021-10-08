SA to be removed from UK’s red list

Share this article

















South Africa will finally be removed from the United Kingdom’s restrictive red list which has prohibited travel between the two countries since May.

The delisting will come into effect on Monday 11 October, the UK’s Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, announced.

Its new placement means that fully vaccinated travellers from South Africa will not need to quarantine when arriving in the UK. Travellers are still required to complete a passenger locator form and provide a negative Covid-19 test result.

Unvaccinated travellers will still be allowed to enter the UK but will need to quarantine at home or in their place of accommodation for ten days.

The UK considers travellers fully vaccinated if they’ve completed a course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before arriving. Those vaccinated outside of the UK must be able to provide approved proof of vaccination.

In addition to its removal from the red list, South Africa’s vaccine certificates will also be regarded as valid proof of vaccination by the UK government from 11 October.

