SA to remain on level 1 lockdown over Easter, some pastors disappointed in updated restrictions

South Africa will remain under Level 1 of the COVID-19 lockdown regulations over the upcoming Easter holidays with adjusted restrictions.

The sale of alcohol for offsite consumption will be prohibited from Easter Friday to Monday, while the curfew remains the same.

Easter weekend church services will be allowed 250 people for indoor gatherings and 500 people outdoors.

Bishop Setumo Dlothi of the God’s Will Faith Ministries says although they welcome the ban on the sale of alcohol, they would have liked 50 percent capacity in churches over Easter.

Dlothi says, “This is part of what we have been praying for but what we had for was 50 percent across the board. All the religious leaders more especially for larger congregating churches they were anticipating that the President will allow 50 percent because let’s look at it from this way we look at the church like Rhema it’s over 5000 people and then you are only allowed to have 250 that is a little bit tricky and frustrating. It will affect the conferences because usually during this time people used to go to those places and you will have different speakers coming from different places we are indeed disappointed from the presentation of the President.

South African Council of Churches reacts to Easter weekend restrictions:

Below is a list of things you need to know this Easter:

Curfew maintained from midnight to 4am.

Public recreational spaces such as beaches, parks and dams will remain open.

Religious gatherings restricted to a total number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers, no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

No sleepovers at service venues allowed.

The sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

On-site sales of alcohol at restaurants, shebeens and bars will be allowed until 23:00.

Funerals remain restricted to a maximum of 100 people and a two-hour limit on services.

Interprovincial travel permitted.

Wearing of mask in public at all times remains compulsory.

Regular washing of hands or sanitising encouraged.

Observing social distancing and avoiding crowds.

South Africans in vulnerable groups urged to avoid gatherings and travelling.

Source: SABC