SA truck drivers threaten to embark on shutdown

Share this article

The Truckers Association of South Africa says it will soon engage with truck drivers in an attempt to avert another strike. This comes after South African truck drivers threatened to embark on a shutdown.

Their concerns include the employment of foreign nations as drivers and the loading system that employers use.

Previously, similar action resulted in severe traffic disruptions on the country’s major economic routes. The government formed a task team to address the truck drivers’ concerns, but the All-Truck Drivers Forum says their issues are still unresolved.

The association’s president Mary Phadi says the strike will affect the economy and communities.

“Strike is going to affect us and the low going economy and also the issue of possible burning of trucks and the challenge that community might have as they are trying to school, work and hospitals. And also, there’s a possibility that this strike might not stop. Will try to engage the truck drivers, talk to them and find a solution on the things that they are rising.”

South African truck drivers have threatened to embark on a shutdown. Their concerns include the employment of foreign nations as drivers and the loading system that employers use.

Previously, similar action resulted in severe traffic disruptions on the country’s major economic routes.

Government has since formed a task team to address the truck drivers’ concerns.

However, the All-Truck Drivers Forum’s Deputy Chairperson, Mandla Mngomezulu, says the task team has failed to address their issues.

“The drivers decided to take to the street…it’s because of the task team that was formed by ministers in Pretoria, that task (team) failed to do their job. They failed to help the drivers. They failed to do what they promised us as South African drivers.”

President of the Truckers Association of South Africa, Mary Phadi, says they will engage the drivers soon in an attempt to avert another strike.

“A strike is going to affect us and the economy and also the issue of possible burning of trucks and the challenge that the community might have as they are trying to go to school, work and hospitals…and also there’s a possibility that this strike might not stop. We will try to engage the truck drivers, talk to them and find a solution on the things that they are rising.”

Tensions

In November 2020, a spate of violent attacks rocked the road freight industry after scores of trucks were torched or vandalised.

The attacks also fueled tensions between South Africans and foreign truck drivers.

Many truck drivers found themselves caught between making a living to survive and fearing for their safety.

Source: SABC News