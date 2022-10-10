SA U19 Men crowned CSA T20KO champs

Share this article

The SA Under 19 Men are the reigning champions of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Division Two T20 Knock Out Competition after a commanding four-wicket victory over the Northern Cape Heat on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 142, skipper, George van Heerden, remained calm to power his side to a maiden CSA T20KO title.

Van Heerden’s unbeaten knock of 75 from 48 (eight boundaries and one maximum) ensured the SA U19 remained the only unbeaten side in the competition.

The U19 outfit had won the toss and opted to put their opponents to the bat first when Matthew Boast sent CP Klijnhans packing from a first ball duck.

Heat Captain, Ernest Kemm, was the only one to show resistance against the SA U19 bowling, adding 38 off 30 and another solid contribution from Grant Thomson with an unbeaten 35 runs.

SA U19’s Juan James was the pick of the bowlers, recording 2/18 in four overs and together with Liam Alder (2/20), restricted Heat to 141/5.

Even though the Heat bowlers continued to take wickets at regular intervals, it was not enough to defend the set target as the SA U19 ended their innings on 142/6 with five balls remaining.

CSA Acting Head of Cricket Pathways, Edward Khoza, congratulated the youngsters for their impressive T20KO campaign.

“On behalf of Cricket South Africa, I extend our congratulations to the SA U19 management and players for their efforts.”

“The brand of cricket they displayed throughout the campaign is encouraging and forms part of our long-term ambition as a pathway structure.”

“Our ambitious but workable model is vindicated by this victory. It is my hope that this feat inspires the future SAU19 players moving forward,” Khoza concluded.

SA U19 MEN’S SQUAD FOR T20KO:

George Van Heerden © (Boland), Liam Alder (Lions Cricket), Matthew Boast (Titans Cricket), Abdullah Bayoumy (Western Province), Schalk Engelbrecht (Titans Cricket), Thebe Gazedi (Lions Cricket), Ronan Hermann (Lions Cricket), Juan James (Western Province), Kwena Maphaka (Lions Cricket), Dewan Marais (Easterns), Aphiwe Mnyanda (Eastern Province), Meeka-eel Prince (Western Province), Richard Seletswane (Lions Cricket), David Teeger (Lions Cricket), Liyema Waqu (Western Province)

Management: Shukri Conrad (Head Coach), Blanche Conradie (Manager), Thabang Kumalo (Ass.Coach), Esther Bhengu (Physio), Kyle Southgate (Analyst), Curtly Diesel (Fitness Trainer), Kruger Van Wyk (Fielding Coach).

Photo: Cricket South Africa