SA unemployment hits another record high in third quarter at 34.9 %

Unemployment in South Africa hit a record 34.9% in the third quarter of 2021. The Quarterly Labour Force Survey revealed an increase of half a percentage point higher when compared to the second quarter, hitting the highest its been in 13 years.

It comes amid an increasingly high cost of living and follows widespread unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July, negatively impacting overall figures.

The expanded unemployment rate increased by 2.2 percentage points to 46.6%, while the number of discouraged work seekers spiked to 545k which accounts for a 16% spike. All industries experienced job losses over the three-month period, with exception to the finance industry.

VOC