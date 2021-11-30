Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SA unemployment hits another record high in third quarter at 34.9 %

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Unemployment in South Africa hit a record 34.9% in the third quarter of 2021. The Quarterly Labour Force Survey revealed an increase of half a percentage point higher when compared to the second quarter, hitting the highest its been in 13 years.

It comes amid an increasingly high cost of living and follows widespread unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July, negatively impacting overall figures.

The expanded unemployment rate increased by 2.2 percentage points to 46.6%, while the number of discouraged work seekers spiked to 545k which accounts for a 16% spike. All industries experienced job losses over the three-month period, with exception to the finance industry.

VOC


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.