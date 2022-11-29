Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SA unemployment rate drops to 32,9% in third quarter

Local, News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

South Africa recorded a one percent decline in it’s unemployment rate in the third quarter. According to StatSA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey, the unemployment now sits at 32.9 percent, compared to 33.9 percent in the previous quarter. This indicates that around 204k jobs were gained over the three months.
StatsSA’s Dihlolelo Phoshoko says there are now 7.7 million unemployed citizens, while the number of people discouraged to find work also decreased by 54k to 3.5 million. Growth was detected in the manufacturing, construction and transport sectors.
VOC
Photo: My Broadband

Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.