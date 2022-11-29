SA unemployment rate drops to 32,9% in third quarter

LOCAL
South Africa recorded a one percent decline in it’s unemployment rate in the third quarter. According to StatSA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey, the unemployment now sits at 32.9 percent, compared to 33.9 percent in the previous quarter. This indicates that around 204k jobs were gained over the three months.
StatsSA’s Dihlolelo Phoshoko says there are now 7.7 million unemployed citizens, while the number of people discouraged to find work also decreased by 54k to 3.5 million. Growth was detected in the manufacturing, construction and transport sectors.
Read StatsSA’s full sentence here: https://www.statssa.gov.za/?page_id=1854&PPN=P0211&SCH=73291
VOC
Photo: My Broadband