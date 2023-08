Share this article

Statistics South Africa has released the unemployment rate for the second quarter of 2023, which declined slightly to 32.6% from 32.9% in the first quarter.

The number of unemployed people also declined slightly, coming in at 7 921 000.

According to an expanded definition of unemployment that includes those discouraged from seeking work, 42.1% of the labour force was without work in the second quarter, compared with 42.4% in the first quarter.

Source: SABC News