In yet another blow to the working class, South Africa’s unemployment reached a record-breaking 35.3-percent in the fourth quarter.

Releasing the Quarterly Labour Force Survey earlier, StatsSA revealed that the number of unemployed persons increased by 278k to 7.9-million, pointing to an increase of 0.4 of a percentage point.

Meanwhile, the number of discouraged work-seekers decreased and 143k jobs were added in the formal employment sector.

VOC