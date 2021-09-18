SA Voter registration weekend kicks off at over 23k sites

South Africa’s final voter registration weekend kicked off at more than 23 000 sites across the country today.

Just under 50 000 individuals have been appointed by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to ensure the process goes according to plan.

The IEC is putting its newly introduced electronic system to the test this year, which is expected to capture data immediately and accurately. According to reports, over 25 million citizens have registered to vote this November, wherein the 30-39 age group amounts for the most and where more are women than men.

Locally, the Western Cape recruited and trained nearly 3 300 registration staff at over 1 500 voting stations across the province. Stations will be open from 8am until 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

