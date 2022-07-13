SA vs Wales: Fan Walk activated and free MyCiTi shuttle for fans- COCT

South Africa will take on Wales this Saturday, 16 July 2022 in the final test match of the Incoming Series. With the national restrictions on gatherings lifted, the DHL Stadium is expected to be at full capacity with a crowd of about 60 000.
‘I want to say a warm welcome to the Welsh Rugby team, their support staff, and the many fans who have come to watch their team play in one of the most beautiful cities in the world. I hope they will take some time out after the game to enjoy the many wonderful restaurants, shops, sites and attractions we have in Cape Town. As the world’s leading festival and events destination, we are rolling out all the services to make the day the most enjoyable and convenient for the thousands of rugby fans in the City. I am very much looking forward to watching the clash on Saturday with a packed stadium of fans cheering on our Bokke,’ said Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis.
‘We would like to encourage rugby fans to find parking in the CBD, away from the stadium, and take the MyCiTi to the DHL stadium. Alternatively, and this is probably the more exciting option, show the Cape Town gees in the streets by taking the Fan Walk to the stadium. We will be deploying City services to mitigate any traffic congestion, secure the Fan Walk and ensure a safe environment before and after the game,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security Alderman JP Smith.