SA Weather Service issues stern warning of gale force winds along coast of KZN

EThekwini Municipality’s emergency personnel are on standby after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a stern warning on the probability of damaging gale force winds along the coast of KZN on Monday morning.

The City has been cited as one of the areas along the coast that are likely to bear the brunt of these winds.

Waves of between 4m to 6m between midnight on Sunday and 12pm on Monday are expected. This is likely to trigger rough seas to the detriment of freight and recreational fishing vessels.

The City urges the public, more especially residents in informal settlements, to be cautious when using fires during this period, as there is a likelihood of it getting fanned quickly, a recipe for a calamity.

Spokesperson for the eThekwini Municipality, Msawakhe Mayisela says, “Yes we can confirm that our mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has instructed our emergency personnel to be on standby following this stern warning from the South African Weather Service. We are therefore appealing to our residents to be cautious when using fire, especially those who are residing in informal settlements. We are more than ready to respond wherever we are required to respond, and update the public accordingly.”

Humanitarian aid from Qatar

Meanwhile, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has called the humanitarian aid from Qatar as part of human international solidarity.

Pandor and other government officials received aid from Qatar to assist with recovery efforts following devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal last month.

KZN has been adversely affected by successive episodes of flooding. Over 400 lives were lost and extensive damage to infrastructure was incurred because of flooding.

Pandor says the country has experienced true international friendship.

“We are most excited because this is an expansion of a relationship that has existed over a number of years, it’s not the first of the partnerships we’ve had with Qatar. The Ambassador and myself have worked closely in a number of education initiatives. They also provide support within the health sector.”

Dlamini-Zuma says the Qatari aid will help relocate displaced residents out of crowded shelters to more temporary residential shelters on safe land.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to South Africa H.E. Tariq Ali Faraj donates the humanitarian aid.

The state of Qatar donates humanitarian aid to KwaZulu-Natal:

