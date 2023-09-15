SA Weather Service predicts strong winds in Western Cape

Share this article

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for strong winds with speeds of up to 50km/h as a cold front makes landfall in the coastal and interior regions of the Western Cape.

Forecaster Suprise Mhlongo says waves of up to eight metres high are expected in coastal areas from Saldanha Bay to Plettenberg Bay.

“As a result of that, the SA Weather Service is issuing a couple of severe weather warnings. The first one is strong winds along the coast of Saldanha Bay to Plettenberg Bay. Another one is a significant wave height that might be disruptive to people along the beach line, which is expected up to Plettenberg Bay.”

“Another warning is we are expecting disruptive winds in the interior of the Western Cape from today until tomorrow. There’s also an advisory of very cold conditions and snowfall over the mountains on the Cape Winelands that’s expected.”

Source: SABC News