From the news desk

SA will approach UN Security Council to ensure Israel halts offensive in Rafah – DIRCO

International, NewsNo Comments
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) says South Africa will approach the United Nations (UN) Security Council to ensure Israel complies with Friday’s court order to stop its military offensive in Rafah.

While the orders issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) are binding, it does not have the power to enforce them.

On Friday, the court also ruled that Israel has to allow investigators into the area to determine whether genocidal acts are being committed.

The ICJ issued provisional measures against Israel in January and in March as part of South Africa’s main genocide case.

But until now, it has not ordered Israel to stop any of its military operations.

DIRCO’s director general, Zane Dangor, said Friday’s order was “groundbreaking”.

“We will be engaging with other state parties to ensure that in the interest of respecting and promoting international law, that they too ensure that they comply.”


