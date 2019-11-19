SAA board should be held to account: Numsa

Share this article

















The National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) says the South African Airline (SAA) board needs to be held to account too and not just the workers for the challenges that the airline is facing.

Workers at the state owned airline have been on strike since Friday over wages and the possibility of retrenchments.

The union says its members are engaging in strike action as a fight against corruption at SAA and not to sabotage the airline.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says, “In a normal corporation, all of these people would have been fired for their failure, especially in the sense that they’ve brought us back to this crisis now and what workers are actually saying this time around is that we reject the idea that we should be the ones to suffer through job losses because of the complete failure of management and the continuation of corruption and looting which is taking place, which is endorsed as far as we’re concerned, by the current board.”

