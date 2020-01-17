SAA, Eskom expected to take centre stage at ANC’s NEC meeting

Share this article

















The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) is expected to hammer out some tough points around SAA and Eskom this coming weekend.

Issues concerning SAA were partially discussed at the party’s last meeting shortly before the January 8 celebrations. National spokesperson Pule Mabe said the topic was deferred to this week’s special NEC.

Two NEC members told News24 the topic around SAA and the government’s decision to put it under business rescue became a talking point in the last NEC. One member said the concerns raised by some were around the possible sale of the state-owned enterprise.

“There was a discussion around SAA, and I am sure the discussion will continue. There are mixed feelings on what to do. We have been reassured by the practitioners that they intend to resuscitate the airline by means of a restructure, but this option does not mean we are not out of the red,” the party insider said.

Another party member said he was unsettled by the possible sale of the airline.

“What the practitioners have told us is that they don’t want to sell. That does not mean that they are not open to persuasion. It’s a moving target and we can’t say that they won’t push for a sale after analysing its entire scope,” the second insider said.

Source: News24

