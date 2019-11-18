SAA resumes international flights

Share this article

















South African Airways (SAA) resumed its international flights on Sunday. With regards to the domestic flights, they say Mango airlines as well as SA Express have increased capacity as part of the contingency plan to help SAA customers.

SA Air Link will be assisting in the SADC region.

Earlier, SAA condemned the intimidation by striking workers of employees who chose to come to work.

SAA Acting CEO, Zuks Ramasia, said they will protect any staff member that chooses to come to work.

“Let us be clear, describing some of our employees as traitors and threatening that we know where you are, will not be tolerated by South African Airways.”

“We will always protect our employees. Employees who intimidate, assault other employees or cause damage to SAA property, engage in any criminal activity and act of misconduct, may be liable for criminal charges or prosecution.”

Related video click below:

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

Share this article

















Comments

comments