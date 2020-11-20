SABC Board suspends Section 189 process for 7 days

Share this article

















The SABC Board says it will suspend the Section 189 process for a period of seven days.

The announcement comes after the board met late into the night on Thursday.

In a statement, the SABC said that its fully committed to engaging with all parties concerned and will now have further discussions on the way forward.

“We are fully committed to meaningfully engage with all of our stakeholders as we continue to make the Corporation financially sustainable in order to fulfill our public mandate.”

The public broadcaster has embarked on a retrenchment process to reduce the numeration cost to the organisation.

Around 400 permanent staff are affected.

Concerns of transparency in the process have been raised, and the SABC’s senior management has been accused of imposing the process with little consultation.

Earlier, SABC employees across the country held lunchtime pickets outside the public broadcaster’s offices protesting looming retrenchments.

Political parties and unions joined workers.

The Communication Workers Union has called for the SABC board to be dissolved, and for the public broadcaster to be placed under administration.

Source: SABC News