SABC News crew attacked on N2 while monitoring protests

An SABC News crew has described as traumatic, the manner in which they came under attack in the early hours of this morning.

The team were driving on the N2, near the Borcherd’s Quarry off-ramp, in Nyanga, after being deployed to monitor shutdown-related protest action.

One SABC employee was taken to hospital for medical examination.

Atule Joka explains, “We saw a roadblock and when we went there we decided to take some pictures so we can reflect on the situation in CTN. A few meters away, we heard a loud bang. Two men came and one unleashed an object on our window, on the left side, where Oratile was sitting. I tried to call him to try and explain what transpired, I could see that he was struggling to walk and he was very drowsy.”

Protests continues all over the country for the national shutdown.

Meanwhile All entrances around the Union Buildings in Pretoria are closed-off to traffic this morning.

This as EFF members, led by party leader, Julius Malema, are set to protest at the country’s administrative building, calling for the resignation of president Cyril Ramaphosa.

A large number of police and Tshwane Metro Police Department officers are deployed in the capital, including soldiers who are driving around Pretoria.

