SABC to appear before Communications committee in Parly

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will be back in Parliament on Tuesday. It will appear before the Communications Portfolio Committee alongside the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The scheduled meeting was initially expected to take place with the SABC in Johannesburg but will now take place in Parliament.

The SIU is expected to brief the committee on its investigations at the SABC. The SABC Board is also expected to brief the committee about the progress made in relation to Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act which could see the retrenchments of hundreds of SABC employees and freelance workers.

The Section 189 notice by the public broadcaster has been marred by controversy and a battle between the unions and the SABC. The return of the SABC to a committee meeting today comes just days after the appointment of the new minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

A day after her appointment, Ndabeni-Abrahams indicated that she will be attending the committee meeting with the SABC Board this week.