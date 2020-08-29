SACC to launch anti-corruption campaign against COVID-19 funds looting on Sunday

Share this article

















The South African Council of Churches (SACC) will on Sunday officially launch its anti-corruption campaign against the looting of coronavirus (COVID-19) funds.

The SACC says its entire membership of 36 churches and organisations will take part in the campaign. The council says the launch will take place as mass action against corruption launches during Heritage Month.

The SACC’s Church and Community Liaison Director, Mzwandile Molo, says the launch will start with a two-hour online service at midday on Sunday.

“The service is what we call a service of lament and protest against COVID-19 corruption, reclaiming our heritage. We are launching the service because we have declared September month as the SACC, the month of direct action against corruption and we then said ourselves because September is Heritage Month, we said, we refuse for corruption to define who we are and our heritage. So as SACC we have decided to say that corruption is not our heritage. We are not defined by corruption and therefore we want to stand up against those who are corrupt in this country, even corrupt to the point of stealing money that provides essential services to people who are dying.”

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa Thabo Makgoba says it amounts to an act of genocide that politicians make money out of a pandemic like the coronavirus.

This comes amid growing outrage in South Africa at rampant corruption, especially linked to PPE tenders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Makgoba says the Anglican Church will join the SACC’s anti-corruption campaign. Makgoba revealed this in his online ‘Week Day’ reflections.

On Friday last week, SACC Vice President Frank Chikane said all churches had been mobilised to fight corruption. Chikane said if the ANC government does not stop corruption, the people will stop it.

Archbishop Makgoba says corrupt politicians in South Africa are simply unacceptable.