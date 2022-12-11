SACP, Hani family set to approach African Commission regarding Janusz Walus’ parole

Share this article

The SACP and Chris Hani’s family say they are “deeply disappointed” by the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of their application for its reconsideration and rescission of a November 21 judgment to release Janusz Walus on parole.

The apex court dismissed the application on Friday.

Arguing there was much overlap between the submissions of the [justice] minister [Ronald Lamola] and those of the applicants (the SACP and the family), in its decision the Constitutional Court moves from implying to concluding that it has considered our submissions by considering the minister’s submissions when it ordered him to place the convicted assassin on parole. This matter cannot end here, said the SACP.

“Having exhausted all legal avenues available in South Africa, the SACP and the Hani family are determinedly continuing with following the avenue to the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights in response to the Constitutional Court judgment.

“We are also continuing with the 135-day programme of mass mobilisation we have adopted with our alliance partners the ANC and Cosatu, supported by a wide array of associated and other organisations. This programme will culminate in the 30th anniversary of the commemoration of Chris Hani’s assassination. We will evaluate progress at that time and consider the way forward.

“We also demand a full inquest into the assassination of Chris Hani. We want full disclosure of the truth and all the circumstances surrounding the assassination for justice to take its course,” the party said.

Waluś assassinated Hani on April 10 1993 and was denied amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

Source: TimesLIVE