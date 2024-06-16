SACP in Western Cape raises concern over GNU formation

Share this article

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Western Cape has raised concern over the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The GNU is constituted of parties of various political ideologies and includes the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Patriotic Alliance.

SACP’s Provincial Secretary in the Western Cape Province, Benson Ngqentsu, expresses his reservations about the GNU. He was speaking at the sidelines of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) Provincial General Council in Cape Town.

The SACP in the Western Cape was among the alliance partners invited to be present at the SADTU conference. It took a swipe at the formation of the Government of National Unity.

Ngqentsu says the party does not endorse the ANC’s decision to form a government of national unity with the DA and other parties.

“Our position, it was not ideal to have to work with the neo-liberal, DA, and also others. It does not mean that other forces are progressive. We are engaging to say that what is it we must do and do differently as the SACP, as COSATU and the ANC.”

SADTU

The Provincial General Council of SADTU takes place two years in between conferences to take stock of the previous conference’s resolutions. It is meant to identify gaps and a need for intervention where applicable.

The union has raised concerns about what it calls the unequal treatment of newly qualified teachers who enter the teaching fraternity.

SADTU president Magope Maphila explains, “One of the issues that was a big challenge to us is this thing of equal treatment of newly qualified educators. There are those who go to varsity through their own funding and there are those who are assisted by government through Funza Lushaka Bursary. And there was a challenge of the Funza Lushaka Bursary holders getting a preference for a new entrance into the teaching fraternity.”

This particular PGC takes place just a day after the first sitting of the seventh democratically instituted Parliament that presided over the election of a new president.

Maphila says a lesson must be learnt by alliance partners on how to strengthen the ANC going forward.

“We acknowledge that the decision lies with the ANC as to where from here. Remember we were saying no to a rerun at the same time we are unable to get an outright majority because those that we hope will be able to be with us to form a government of national unity are walking away from us all in the name that they don’t want to work with we couldn’t pick and choose because the ANC said everybody they must come if they wish.”

The PGC among others provides a platform for analysis of what has been implemented post-conference and what needs to be improved.

SADTU is expected to hold its national elective conference in October later this year.

Source: SABC News