SACP must contest 2021 local govt elections

The Young Communist League (YCL) Treasurer, Kebaabetswe Nkate, has reiterated their position that the South African Communist Party (SACP) must contest the 2021 local government elections for the benefit of the working class.

Nkate was speaking at a Red October rally held in Klerksdorp in the North West on Sunday.

She says they will again propose the matter at the SACP’s national congress next month.

“Both the paper and the policy indicate that the working class will be slaughtered. Hence as the YCL approaching the centenary of the communist party in 2021, we remain firm to our view, and we advise the leadership of the party and its membership structures, working class formation that it is high time we contest directly for the benefit of the poor and the working class.”

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

