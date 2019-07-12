SACP stands with Gordhan amid EFF fracas

Share this article

















Comrade Pravin [Gordhan], we are in solidarity with you, we are with you.”

This was part of a message delivered by the SACP’s first deputy general-secretary, Solly Mapaila, to rousing applause from members of the tripartite alliance.

Mapaila made the comments just hours after Gordhan faced a standoff from EFF members who stormed the floor in a public enterprises committee meeting while he delivered his budget vote.

He was speaking at a gala dinner marking the 56th anniversary of the Rivonia Trial, where anti-apartheid activists including Nelson Mandela, were accused of trying to overthrow the oppressive government in their bid for freedom.

“You now represent the Rivonia trialists as a frontline combatant against corruption.”

Mapaila said the SACP would be launching a campaign to “openly” respond to the offensive launched against those fighting corruption.

“They have been besmirched, they have been attacked, state institutions are being abused.”

Mapaila recently accused Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of being a hired gun when asked about her findings against Gordhan.

The Public Protector has made numerous damning findings against Gordhan, including the early retirement payout made to former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay, violating the ethics code when he misled Parliament over meeting with members of the controversial Gupta family and his role in the development of the SARS intelligence unit or so-called “rogue unit”.

Gordhan is taking her findings on judicial review.

Mapaila also cautioned President Cyril Ramaphosa to stand firm against those forces.

“What we are encouraging our president, Cyril Ramaphosa, to do is not to give in to the vulgarized radical economic transformation pushers,” he said.

Share this article

















Comments

[source: News24]

comments