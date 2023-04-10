SACP vows to use 30th anniversary of Hani’s death to call for an inquest

Share this article

The SACP says it will use the 30th anniversary of the murder of its General-Secretary Chris Hani today to call for an inquest into his death.

The Communist Party leader was killed by a Polish immigrant Janusz Walus on this day in 1993.

Walusz failed to get parole on four occasions. The Constitutional Court later ordered that he be released on parole in December last year.

The SACP general-secretary Solly Mapaila says they have collected over 20 000 petitions which support the inquest into Hani’s death.

Mapaila says they hope to reach the 30 000 online signatures to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Hani’s assassination.

Janusz Walus and Derby-Lewis were arrested for the murder of Hani. Clive Derby-Lewis, who was handed a life sentence for the murder, died in 2016.

Walus got a death penalty but later was commuted to life imprisonment. Both Walus and Derby-Lewis were denied amnesty at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Fast-forward to the 2022 and at the dismay of Hani’s widow Limpho Hani, his political party the SACP and many Ssouth Africans, in November last year the Constitutional Court ordered Walus be released.

He was released on parole after being denied parole four times.

Source: SABC News