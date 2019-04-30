SADC Observation Mission to meet with Police Minister

The SADC Election Observation Mission to South Africa will on Tuesday meet with the Minister of Police to gain clarity on the issue of security for the upcoming elections.

The mission has raised concerns about the recent reports on xenophobic attacks in some parts of the country.

Expected to be the eyes and the ears for SADC during election in South Africa next week, the mission says it will deploy observers in all nine provinces but the numbers are a challenge.

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Zambia Joseph Malanji says the other thorny issue is safety and security.

The team will hold talks with political parties and the representatives of the police on Tuesday.

Domestic and international observers will be playing a crucial role in ensuring that the 2019 elections are transparent, free and fair, and that the outcome is accepted by voters, political parties and candidates.

(Source: SABC News)

