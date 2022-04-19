Sadtu concerned about state of some schools in KwaZulu-Natal

Share this article

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has expressed concern over the state of some schools that are reopening in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, following the recent flood damage in the province.

At least 600 schools were damaged in the floods and so far at least 443 people are known to have died as a result of the disaster.

Sadtu’s Provincial Secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, says some learners do not have school uniforms after their homes and belongings were washed away.

“The extent of the damage is not the same. There are about 124 (schools) that will need major repairs or will have to be restarted. But we are worried because as we go back to school, some of our learners do not have school uniform. They have nothing to wear. Some of them won’t even be able to go to school. “

The Basic Education Department says schools that have been badly damaged will open today for officials to make assessments.

The Department’s Spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga says teaching and learning are unlikely to continue at schools that are inaccessible.

“We are opening so that the school principals and officials can assess the damage and see what needs to be done. But the other opening is if they are really ready to be open for teaching and learning, which is highly unlikely in the 102 schools that are not accessible, where proper cleanup and repair work needs to be done. Some of the schools are reopening so we can see what needs to be done, how many mobile classrooms need to be provided so that we can return to some normalcy. “

Minister Angie Motshekga is among government officials who will be visiting the province on Tuesday to inspect the damage caused by the floods.

Source: SABC News