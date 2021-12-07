Sadtu, Naptosa urge their members to get vaccinated

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) and the National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) have urged their members to get vaccinated.

The two teacher organisations say they will also soon announce their decision on whether they fully support mandatory vaccination.

Some of South Africa’s largest private school groups have already made the move to introduce a mandatory vaccination policy.

Sadtu General-Secretary Mugwena Maluleke says the union’s national executive committee is set to meet to discuss the matter.

“For now our stance has always been that we encourage everyone to vaccinate. The government has given us information, has given us everything including facilities [vaccine sites]. So we are encouraging and motivating our members to take the vaccine because vaccines do work.”

“However, we have not decided on the mandatory part of the vaccine. Even if we know that this is a matter that is occupying every global debate that we are participating [in] and indeed that is why we need to discuss it,” says Maluleke.

On Monday, the University of Venda in Thohoyandou Limpopo announced that it has implemented a mandatory vaccination policy for students and staff.

University Spokesperson Takalani Dzaga says the policy will be effective from January 1, 2022.

The decision was taken during a council meeting on Friday last week.

Dzaga says no one will be allowed to enter campus if they are not vaccinated.

Source: SABC News