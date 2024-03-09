Safa claims there’s ‘no money missing’ after Hawks raid over Jordaan claims

Share this article

The SA Football Association (Safa) has threatened to take legal action after a raid by the Hawks on its offices in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Friday morning.

The raid on Safa House was conducted by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit in connection with allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3m allegedly linked to Safa president Danny Jordaan.

“As a result of this, we have instructed our attorneys to bring an urgent application to review and set aside this search and seizure. We have further instructed our attorneys to bring a formal complaint to the oversight arbitrator of the Hawks regarding the action of all involved members,” Safa said in a statement late on Friday night.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale confirmed to TimesLIVE earlier on Friday that allegations “are that between 2014 and 2018 the president of Safa [Jordaan] used the organisation’s resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for personal protection and a public relations company without the authorisation of the Safa board”.

“The president is also reported to have violated Safa statutes thus prejudicing Safa an actual loss of R1.3m,” Mogale said in a statement sent to the media.

During the raid, a laptop, external hard drives, a USB drive and documents were seized, added Mogale.

Asked to give more details about the Hawks’ actions, Mogale referred to the statement, saying there was nothing more she would add as they were continuing with their investigations.

In its response Safa said the Hawks action “was unfortunate and a shame to our law enforcement agencies”.

“The Hawks are claiming allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1,3m. Safa is well aware of the amount and is satisfied that it was for services rendered, for which contracts can be provided.

“We want to set it out from the onset that we believe the search was unlawful, malicious and not conducted in terms of the directives of a warrant given to us.

“We were not furnished with all the documents prescribed by law. The documents that were furnished by the Hawks during the shameful raid were incomplete and unlawful. We contend that it was done deliberately and intentionally in order to action this malicious action,” the Safa statement read.

Safa also threatened to sue the Hawks for naming Jordaan as someone they’re investigating.

“We will further institute civil action for defamation of character against those involved in the naming of the Safa president’s name in an ongoing investigation. We contend that this is unethical and unlawful as the police never mentioned anyone’s name in matters that are under investigation. “We believe, unfortunately, that these members of the police have been compromised and are being used in the callous abuse of state resources. Let us reiterate, there is no money missing from Safa.” Source: TimesLIVE Image: Thapelo Morebudi