Safer & Healthier Places of Worship

Share this article

SAFCEI has partnered with Cape Town agencies to create a first-of-its-kind proactive, resilience training project aimed at creating safer and healthier places of worship in the Greater Cape Town area.

The training covered emergency coordination and evacuation procedures, safety plans and incident awareness, as well as first aid and sustainability practices.

This community building, resilience training project was specifically designed for faith leaders and was presented as a collaboration between Safcei, City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management, SAPS Explosives Unit and HAWKS Crimes against the State.

It was created in response to a growing global trend noted in recent years which sees places of worship becoming soft targets for religiously motivated violent extremism as well as criminals.

Eleven faith leaders representing diverse religions participated in the pilot course.

The graduation ceremony takes place on the 18th May at City of Cape Town Council Chambers.

Photo supplied