Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Safer & Healthier Places of Worship

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

SAFCEI has partnered with Cape Town agencies to create a first-of-its-kind proactive, resilience training project aimed at creating safer and healthier places of worship in the Greater Cape Town area.

The training covered emergency coordination and evacuation procedures, safety plans and incident awareness, as well as first aid and sustainability practices.

This community building, resilience training project was specifically designed for faith leaders and was presented as a collaboration between Safcei, City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management, SAPS Explosives Unit and HAWKS Crimes against the State.

It was created in response to a growing global trend noted in recent years which sees places of worship becoming soft targets for religiously motivated violent extremism as well as criminals.

Eleven faith leaders representing diverse religions participated in the pilot course.

The graduation ceremony takes place on the 18th May at City of Cape Town Council Chambers.

Photo supplied


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.