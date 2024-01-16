Safety interventions at Table Mountain paying off

Share this article

The City of Cape Town says its integrated Law Enforcement Tourism Safety Plan, which was launched in November last year, has played a significant role in curbing crime on Table Mountain.

Around 80 officers, along with dog units and drones, were deployed to improve safety at the tourist hotspot. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says the unit made a number of arrests for various crimes, including muggings and theft, over the festive period.

“As a consequence of these interventions, we started to make quite a few arrests during those weeks of December, the last weeks of November, and the first weeks of December. As a consequence, we have not had an incident since the 22nd of December. I do think that several of our perpetrators are now in custody. These crimes were not committed by a large group of people; they were committed by a handful of individuals who were preying on people every day and we’ve now managed to contain these attacks.”

Source: SABC News