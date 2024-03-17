Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SAFTU rejects Electricity Amendment Regulation Bill

NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Trade federation (SAFTU) has rejected the Electricity Amendment Regulation Bill, which was passed in Parliament on Thursday.

The bill seeks to provide, amongst others, an open market platform that will allow for competitive electricity trading in South Africa.

It is also aimed at strengthening the role of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa to include powers to license entities that would implement the competitive market.

SAFTU spokesperson, Trevor Shaku explains, “We are against that bill because in summary it seeks to bring competition and liberalize the energy markets. Secondly, it seems to change the ownership structure of those particular entities that are going to be providing electricity to the people but also it seeks to guarantee the entities that will be involved in the energy generation profit.”

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2024 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.