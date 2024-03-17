SAFTU rejects Electricity Amendment Regulation Bill

Share this article

Trade federation (SAFTU) has rejected the Electricity Amendment Regulation Bill, which was passed in Parliament on Thursday.

The bill seeks to provide, amongst others, an open market platform that will allow for competitive electricity trading in South Africa.

It is also aimed at strengthening the role of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa to include powers to license entities that would implement the competitive market.

SAFTU spokesperson, Trevor Shaku explains, “We are against that bill because in summary it seeks to bring competition and liberalize the energy markets. Secondly, it seems to change the ownership structure of those particular entities that are going to be providing electricity to the people but also it seeks to guarantee the entities that will be involved in the energy generation profit.”

Source: SABC News