Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SAHPRA approves new treatment for HIV positive children

Local, News, UncategorizedNo Comments
Share this article
         

The South African Health and Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) on Friday approved and registered a new combination antiretroviral treatment for infants and young children who are HIV positive.

The regulatory body said the treatment came in granules that could be sprinkled on soft food or dissolved in milk or water.

The 4-in-1 formulation, which is called Quadrimune, doesn’t need to be stored in a fridge.

Sahpra said this treatment was developed by the drugs for neglected diseases initiative and pharmaceutical company, Cipla.

“These new treatment regimens for infants and children with HIV heralds a huge breakthrough. The formulations are also recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). SAHPRA is committed to enabling access to innovative health products that work well and that adhere to the tenets of safety, quality and efficacy,” indicates Sahpra CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.