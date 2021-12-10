SAHPRA approves third Pfizer booster shot

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has approved a third Pfizer Covid-19 booster shot for people 18-years and older.

The authority says this will be administered to individuals who got their second vaccine dose six months ago and no mix and match. This means a person cannot take a Pfizer booster after a Johnson and Johnson jab.

The authority has also approved a third Pfizer Covid-19 jab for people 12-years and older who have very weak immune systems. This must be administered at least 28 days after the second dose.