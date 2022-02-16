SAHRC investigates alleged racially-motivated clashes at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

Share this article

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into alleged racially-motivated clashes between black and white learners at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, on Gauteng’s West Rand.

Last week, a video showing learners divided along ‘racial’ lines fighting went viral on social media.

The surfacing of the video caused tensions that reached a boiling point that led to parents of both groups of learners clashing. Police were prompted to use rubber bullets to disperse them.

Classes at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen remain suspended.

SAHRC Commissioner Andre Gaum says, “We have decided to investigate the allegations of unfair discrimination and racism at the school as well as the voice note being circulated on social media where learners are being called the so-called gay word.”

Gaum says the Commission had an interview with the school’s principal to find out what happened and says the investigation is ongoing and more interviews would have to be conducted.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Monday for a report on the incident that happened on Friday.

SAHRC launches investigation into an alleged racially-motivated altercation at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen:

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE Hoërskool Jan Viljoen tensions

