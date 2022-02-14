SAHRC investigates several unsolved murders in Klawer after man admits to occult activities

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is set to investigate several unsolved murders in the small town of Klawer in the Western Cape.
This follows claims that the self-confessed murderer of 13-year-old Jerobejin Van Wyk, could be guilty of more crimes.
The 56-year-old man was arrested following a search of his house, where police found human remains in a drainpipe.
In a shock confession to his lawyer, Daniel Smit also admitted to other satanic crimes in the province.
Smit will appear in court again on April 26.