SAHRC investigating demolition of over 150 homes in North West

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it is investigating the demolition of over 150 homes in Mahobieskraal, near Sun City in the North West.

Families were evicted and their houses demolished following a court order that the Bapolomiti Communal Property Association had obtained.

The SAHRC says this is an infringement of the homeowners’ right to shelter.

Zama Luthutli of the commission in the North West explains.

“We are informed that about 150 houses were demolished. So, this is a very significant number of houses, including these shacks and also permanent structures. So, one of the things that we are also informed, is that there was a court order obtained by the CPA. However, there are issues that are raised by the community, as to how the court order was obtained, but we are still trying to gather more information and get more court papers regarding that, because what we are informed also is that some people were not even aware of this eviction processes,” says Luthutli.

Source: SABC


