SAHRC requests meeting with WCED over alleged racism at Brakenfell High

The Human Rights Commission says it has served the Western Cape Education Department with an allegations notice over the racism claims at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town.

Violent clashes erupted outside the school last Friday as hundreds of EFF supporters protested against alleged racism at the school.

Police used stun grenades, teargas and a water canon to control the crowd.

Human Rights Commissioner Andre Gaum says the school has to provide a formal reply to the allegations and they have requested a meeting at their offices on Thursday to discuss the issue.

Source: SABC News