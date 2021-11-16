SAHRC’s National Investigative Hearing into July’s civil unrest kick off

The South African Human Rights Commission has started its national investigative hearing into July’s civil unrest in Umhlanga. The hearings are set down for three weeks.

At least 3 50 people died when civil unrest erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in widespread looting and the torching of businesses. The commission will hear from several witnesses including government leaders.

The chaos spiralled soon after former President Jacob Zuma started serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court.

First to take the stand was Zama Nguse from Pietermaritzburg. She described her ordeal as traumatic. She claims that people in the area allegedly set their shacks at the Raisethorpe informal settlement alight and shot at them, accusing them of being looters. She also detailed how her 17-year- old nephew, Sibhale Nguse was shot and killed, allegedly by security officers.

“People started looting and breaking in a motor spares and bottle store. Later, Indians started burning houses and fired shots,” says Zama Nguse.

Nguse’s version of events also spoke to her memory of a woman with a two-month baby that was shot and killed allegedly by security guards, after businesses had been looted in the area.

“I remember very well when they shot at a girl carrying a two-month baby and put a petrol bomb on her to kill her again (sic),” Nguse added.

Witnesses testified that their homes torched, many were shot at and others spoke of how they lost loved ones.

Lwandile Gumede told the hearing that his wife, who was shot during the unrest, is still recovering in hospital.

According to Gumede, she was shot while she was inside their house.

“I heard around 14h00 that my wife has been shot … after the murder of my brother, Sbahle. It was painful to me, about how my wife had been shot and she is still in hospital even now,” says Gumede.

According to the commission, July’s unrest exacerbated the inequality between certain communities, unemployment levels, poverty, hunger, and food insecurity.

Journalists who covered the unrest will also be called to give evidence. The commission says they will visit Pietermaritzburg and Phoenix where acts of violence occurred.

The hearing continues.

Source: SABC