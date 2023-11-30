SAHUC all systems go for first Hajj 2024 accreditation list release

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has announced that the first accreditation list for Hajj 2024 is set to be released this evening after Esha, the list’s publication marks the beginning of a pivotal phase for prospective hujaaj.

These individuals will have until 31 December 2023, to either accept or defer their accreditation while selecting an approved operator.

Currently, the Hajj 2024 quota stands at 2500 pilgrims. SAHUC President Hafith Moaaz Casoo, speaking on the VOC Breakfast show on Thursday, revealed that the body has already submitted a request for a quota increase, a request typically made annually.

“Insha Allah that information will only be disclosed and decided just before Ramadan.”

He continued, “We will be visiting the Kingdom in January for protocol meetings, during those meetings we will out any possible information about an increase in the quota and then we will inform the public accordingly Insha Allah.”

Casoo assured readiness in operations, noting that final preparations are underway to ensure a seamless accreditation process tonight after Esha.

He explained, “Once the list goes live on our website, we will post on our social media so that hujaaj can view if they are accredited at the same time SAHUC will send out an SMS and email to inform the hujaaj that they have been accredited.”

Casoo noted that applications and registrations for accreditation were open for three months, giving prospective hujaaj ample time to finalise details and submit their registration.

“This timeframe allowed hujaaj enough time to determine whether they were ready to go for Hajj, send through queries and organise matters regarding finances and dates.”

He urged patience among prospective pilgrims, acknowledging possible communication delays due to bulk messaging and occasional challenges with loadshedding.

Meanwhile, SAHUC said that detailed instructions for accepting accreditation have been provided on their website and social media for a swift and straightforward process.

“We have posted on how our website and via social media a step-by-step guide on how to accept the accreditation. It’s a quick and simple process.”

Casoo also revealed that travel operators would soon unveil their Hajj packages, with the pricing details for the five-day pilgrimage already available to the public.

Addressing previous concerns about service quality, SAHUC said it has taken proactive steps, escalating the issues to the highest level of the Hajj and Umrah ministry.

“We have expressed concerns on several occasions and emphasized that our people are not paying tens of thousands for poor service.” “We have requested that SAHUC can include a refund clause in the contract, so in the event that there are any defaults we have grounds to attain refunds.”

Furthermore, SAHUC affirmed plans to release the second accreditation list that will be sent out to the public early in January.

Photo: Pexels