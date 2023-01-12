SAHUC announces quota for Hajj 2023

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

After much anticipation, the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has announced the quota of 2 500 people for Hajj 2023/1444AH. This comes after only 1 132 people were allowed to partake in the sacred pilgrimage during the throngs of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast from within the Saudi Kingdom on Thursday morning, SAHUC President Shaheen Essop explained how the Saudi Ministry of Hajj came to the figure.

“This is in line with what we have had in the past years prior to Covid-19. The 2500 is based upon the perceived Muslim population in the country. If we have a census in our country and all Muslims participate, we would be able to get a more concise figure that can presented to the kingdom that would be able to hike up our figure of 2500 even further,” said Essop.

According to Essop, the council are now preparing to release their first accreditation list for 1444 AH.

“We are ready with our accreditation list but we are just dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s and by the time we get back from the kingdom, we will give a date on when that release will take place. However, the key to the whole equation is the travel operator and them finalizing packages and what we have heard is that hoteliers are not ready with their prices as yet,” explained Essop.

Furthermore, Essop said women younger than 45-years-old without a mahram (chaperon) have been granted a space to perform their fard (compulsory) Hajj within a group but this is solely at their prerogative.

“There needs to be a prerequisite as individuals cannot travel to the kingdom without a mahram but females who are looking to perform their hajj need to travel in a group and this has been accepted in previous years but only for women who are older than 45 but what the ministry has done is eradicated the age limit. However, if the individual feels she is entitled to a mahram then she’s entitled to a mahram,” explained Essop.

VOC