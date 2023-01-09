SAHUC anticipates bigger quota for Hajj 1444 AH

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

Following the announcement made by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Council in Saudi Arabia that local residents may begin the process of registration for the annual pilgrimage, SA Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) President, Shaheen Essop says they anticipate good news with regards to an increase in the local Hajj quota. However, an official announcement will be made later this week during the conference being hosted around the annual pilgrimage.

“We are going to meet with the ministry where we will receive our quota for 1444 AH and we are hopeful that we will receive a larger amount than we have bargained for since requesting a bigger number prior to our departure from South Africa,” explained Essop.

Essop reiterated that the ministry has already instated positive change.

“We know that the age limit has been revoked meaning there is no longer an age limit for those who want to perform Hajj. So, we will wait and see what other variations will be introduced,” reminded Essop.

He further stated that in the coming days a list of accredited hajj operators will be revealed.

“The list of accredited operators will coincide with hujaaj who have been accredited once we receive our quota from the kingdom,” added Essop.

Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, Essop said pilgrims are not out of the woods just yet.

“The coronavirus still exists, and we need to be cognizant of it. We are visiting a foreign land and we need to abide by their rules and regulations but ultimately Allah SWT knows best,” said Essop.

