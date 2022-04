Share this article

SAHUC President Shaheen Essop has confirmed that the first accreditation list for Haj 1443 will be released after 9pm tonight Insha Allah.

Acceptance of accreditation or deferral of application must be done by the 13th of May by 6 pm or face cancellation of accreditation with a penalty.

The Selection of a SAHUC accredited Hajj operator must be done by the 15th of May at 6 face cancellation of accreditation with a penalty. No extensions will be allowed.

