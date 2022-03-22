SAHUC engages with Saudi over immunization requirements, amid anticipation of SA Hajj quota

by Tauhierah Salie
The South African Hajj and Umrah Council or SAHUC says it is awaiting clarity on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s latest announcement, that visitors are no longer required to be vaccinated to gain entry into the holy lands. This is according to Assistant Secretary General Muaaz Casoo, who is attending a three-day innovation conference by the Kingdom.
The Saudi Ministry recently stated that all guests will have to confirm their immunization status via the Muqeen website, where the Etermana and Tawakkalna apps continue to facilitate visits. Casoo says details will need to be ironed out:
“Last night we received an announcement from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that you no longer require to be vaccinated to come into Saudi, neither do you require a PCR test. We’re still unwrapping all this information and hopefully within the next few days we’ll get a clearer indication because some airlines are still requiring people to be immunized before boarding a flight. We’re still seeking clarity on (whether it is) specific for a certain type of Visa, or is it for all Visa requirements.”
He added that citizens around the globe are eagerly anticipating the quota for Hajj 1443:
“At this point in time, there’s been no indication of the percentage of the Quote that will be given to South Africa, but every body has confirmed that – In Sha Allah – there will be Hajj for all foreign pilgrims. The big question is, how much quota will be given per country, and no announcement has been made by the ministry of Hajj and Umrah.”
VOC