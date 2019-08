Share this article

















With hajj drawing to a close, the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has opened its national feedback process. The annual complaints window period allows hujjaj and or travel operators to submit their complaints in writing, which will be investigated by the hajj regulator.

Complaints can be emailed to sahucsg@sahuc.org.za. All complaints must be submitted by the 8th September 2019.

