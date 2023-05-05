SAHUC hosts second Hajj 2023 awareness program in CPT

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

With the auspicious season of Hajj 2023/1444 AH beckoning for Muslims across the globe, the South African Hajj, and Umrah Council (SAHUC) is hosting their second Hajj awareness program in the Mother City on Sunday, May 7 at the Oaklands High school from 10h30 to 12h30.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Friday morning, SAHUC Chairperson in the Western Cape Mohammad Groenewald said attendees can expect to be addressed on what to expect on the journey.

“We will detail all issues pertaining to Hajj and outline to pilgrims what services will be on offer from the time they leave South Africa until they return home. We will especially map out the medical facilities that are available during the days of Hajj,” explained Groenewald.

He further stated it is the responsibility of SAHUC to ensure pilgrims are kept up to date with the intricacies of the journey.

“We will also introduce all our mission workers and medical staff to the aspiring Hujaaj, so they are able to familiarize themselves with our staff and are aware of both the roles and responsibilities of our staff that are accompanying our hajjis,” added Groenewald.

He further added SAHUC will do all it can to ensure a memorable trip that is conducted with no mishaps. According to Groenewald, those who have applied on the ready-to-go-list can expect an announcement soon.

“We are requesting patience from pilgrims and to give us time to make the announcement related to the list and whether we have received an increase in the quota,” stated Groenewald.

Hajj is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, undertaken by Muslims across the world. Hajj is performed in the holiest city in Islam. It is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey at least once in their lifetime.

VOC