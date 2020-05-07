Sahuc meets with operators to discuss “different scenarios” around hajj

Share this article

















The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (Sahuc) is waiting for official confirmation from the Saudi Hajj Ministry on whether hajj will take place this year. Concerns are mounting that Saudi Arabia could cancel the pilgrimage due to the coronavirus pandemic. The global number of coronavirus cases currently stands on 3,852,660 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, with 266 076 deaths (as of 7 May).

In a statement on Thursday, Sahuc said it will be engaging the Department of International Relations once South Africa’s borders reopen for international travel.

In the meantime, Sahuc is engaging with local hajj operators to look at different scenarios should the hajj be cancelled or the quota is reduced. Hajj operators have reassured that hujjaj will not be charged administrative fees should hajj be cancelled.



However, the following charges might be applicable.

-Pilgrims will be fully responsible for any airline cancellation fee

-Pilgrims are fully responsible for any cash deposit fees, which have been paid to the operator

-All refunds due to pilgrims will be paid according to the Saudi principles and Partners terms and conditions once these are made known. Refunds can only be processed upon receipt of these refunds back into the operator’s accounts

-A cancellation fee will only be applicable if pilgrims opt to cancel before any announcements from the Ministry of Hajj or the South African government that hajj is disallowed. This is in accordance with the contract entered into between the operator and the accredited hujjaj

SEE THE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments