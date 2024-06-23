SAHUC: Pilgrims satisfied with services provided on Hajj 1445

Share this article

With the Hajj 1445 AH season wrapping up, the South African Hajj and Umrah Council has stated pilgrims are satisfied with the services offered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) during the five days of hajj. Over 100 pilgrims returned to the Mother City at Cape Town International Airport on Friday (June 21, 2024).

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show on Sunday, Secretary General at SAHUC Hafiz Hassan Choonara said it has been nothing but smooth sailing thus far.

“Over the last few days, we’ve seen South African Hujaaj returning from the KSA and this will continue well into next week. Overall, it has been a successful Hajj season. SAHUC has received the Labbitom award for excellence in compliance. There are obviously things we can work on like services and operators. But feedback from pilgrims has [thus far] been positive,” explained Choonara.

This year’s Hajj season saw several pilgrims succumb to heat stroke as temperatures rose to 50 degrees Celsius in the holy lands.

The Kabah’s Kiswah is set to be changed on the 1st Muharram 1446 AH.

VOC