SAHUC releases list of Accredited Hajj operators for 1445 AH Hajj season

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has released its list of accredited Hajj operators for 2024/1445 AH Hajj season.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Monday morning, SAHUC Chairperson of the National Hajj Operator Accreditation Committee Yusuf Cassiem confirmed that only 15 of the of the 28 operators were successful.

“A total of 28 travel operators showed interest in applying for accreditation this year, of which 18 submitted their applications to SAHUC. At least 15 operators have been successful in their application to SAHUC, three, however did not meet the criteria to be granted accreditation,” he said.

Cassiem said aspiring pilgrims can only choose one of the accredited operators for purposes of Hajj. Operators now have until the 10th of January 2024 to meet the minimum criteria of 50 pilgrims.

“This is in place because for every 50 pilgrims, on Visa is given and if there are less than the required amount, there won’t be any worker to assist. This is not a rule implemented but SAHUC, but rather the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj,” he stressed.

When asked what SAHUC has planned for Hajj next year, Cassiem said they have not worked that far ahead.

“We have a Hajj awareness programme that is due to take place this weekend and we would rather just focus on that for now. We will, however, communicate should any information be shared pertaining to Hajj season next year,” he concluded.