SAHUC road show shed light to prospective Hujjaaj.

People came out in their number this weekend in support of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council’s (SAHUC) Hajj 2019 road show that took place on Saturday at the Athlone Civic Centre.

SAHUC Western Cape Chairperson Shaykh Riad Fataar said the road show impacted a number of prospective Hujjaaj.

“The show impacted a lot of Cape Town residents that were accredited and even those on a waiting list. Approximately 900 chairs were set up and we had to take out extra chairs to accommodate everyone,” he said.

Fataar said the roadshow provided the necessary details prospective hujjaaj needed regarding the hajj accreditation process and the process of contracting with an operator.

“It is important that first time Hujjaaj know everything well in advance. They need to know what happens going forward and what they can expect. It is also important that they meet with operating paternities so that a thorough outline can be given.

Fataar urged residents to get their accreditation before the 25 March to avoid any hassles.

“It is important that they get their accreditation at the given time to avoid any logistical nightmares and to ensure that if someone cancels, someone else can take their spot,” he said.

Fataar said the meeting was informative and great concerns were raised.

“We acknowledge all comments and issues especially regarding the package prices, however we have to realise that the Hajj operators operate a business and all business ventures aims to make a profit at the end of the day,”he said.

In addition, prospective hujjaaj will be afforded an opportunity to ask questions about uncertainties they may have about the process.

Share this article











Comments

comments